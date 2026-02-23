Mithridate Unveils Fall Winter 2026 at London Fashion Week

Mithridate Fall Winter 2026 unfolds at London Fashion Week through a narrative of relocation and arrival. Daniel Fletcher frames the season around a figure who moves along the River Thames, gathering fragments that signal the start of a new chapter. Wild flowers emerge from the river bed as chance turns into direction. Each encounter informs a wardrobe shaped by movement and settlement, reflecting Mithridate’s transition from its Guangzhou origins to its current base in London.

A historical link between the two cities underpins the collection. In the 1800s, John Reeves transported the first wisteria plant from Guangzhou to Europe. That plant still grows along the Thames in Chiswick. A replica stands in the Tate Britain showspace, extending this shared history into the present. Fletcher reads this migration as a parallel to Mithridate’s own path, with roots that now extend into London while remaining grounded in China.

“That journey of the Chinese wisteria planting long-lasting roots in England feels emblematic of my own journey with Mithridate,” says Fletcher. “The roots of the brand have now firmly established itself in its new London home. The textiles are richer, more established, and the brogues I designed for the first collection have been broken in, so to speak. I’ve found confidence in what we are doing and a rhythm between China and London that feels right.”

British codes define the collection’s structure. Tweed shapes broad-shouldered coats layered over precise tailoring. Knitted detachable collars introduce a sporting layer, while collegiate color accents punctuate the palette. Numbers, now a Mithridate motif, appear as diamante brooches and jewelry that shift the meaning of athletic insignia toward polish. Aran sweaters and Fair Isle jumpers, rooted in Scotland and Ireland, form key components of the season.

The brand’s relocation to Borough informs the visual language of the collection. The studio stands near Borough Market and London Bridge, areas defined by trade and layered history. Green glass bottle prints reference objects found in market surroundings. Floral motifs draw from wild blooms along the Thames, introducing concentrated color into the urban setting.

Formal dressing carries a sharper edge this season. Black-tie looks project sensuality and shift into adaptable compositions. Duffle coats reference maritime life and connect outerwear to the river narrative that frames the collection.

Surface detail underscores the atelier’s technical ability. A hand-beaded overcoat produces a moiré effect through controlled embellishment. Boxy cashmere tailoring carries a light dusting that suggests snow.

Fall Winter 2026 marks Fletcher’s third runway outing for Mithridate. He brings together British sartorial codes and the expertise of the Chinese atelier to define a wardrobe shaped by relocation and resolve.