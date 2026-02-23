TOGA Tests Fabric and Form for Fall Winter 2026 Collection

TOGA Fall Winter 2026 begins with action. “Pull, Crumple, Pressed” defines the method behind the season. Fabric undergoes direct physical intervention. It is drawn upward, compressed inward, crushed by hand, then flattened under force. Form develops through handling. The collection examines what material becomes once subjected to tension.

Instead of imposing predetermined silhouettes, TOGA allows shape to emerge from pressure. Liquidity surfaces through manipulation. Cloth stretches and lengthens under pulling. It gathers and thickens when crumpled. It sharpens and settles when pressed. These gestures introduce irregular volume and directional flow. The garments retain traces of each movement, holding structural memory within their folds.

The process depends on attention. Designers pause at distortions and unexpected creases that occur mid-manipulation. These moments determine final construction. Surfaces crease, shift, and compress. Recovery and resistance stay visible in the fabric, with each piece carrying marks of force that imply motion even in stillness.

Cotton, silk, and wool form the primary base. These natural fibers respond distinctly to stress, registering pressure through texture and weight. TOGA introduces synthetic fabrics alongside them to amplify contrast. Artificial surfaces disrupt and sharpen the tactile field. The interaction between the two material groups heightens tension and clarifies structure.

Organic bodies exist among plastic surfaces and manufactured systems. The collection mirrors that coexistence through textile combination. Natural fibers provide organic density. Synthetics introduce rigidity and friction.

Discover Full Collection on DSCENE

Change anchors the season. Fall Winter 2026 frames clothing as responsive. Each piece suggests adjustment under pressure. Pulling, crumpling, and pressing operate as structural techniques and metaphors for adaptation within a rapidly evolving society.