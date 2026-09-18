LOEWE Names Phuwin as Its Newest Brand Ambassador

LOEWE has named Phuwin as its newest brand ambassador, adding the Bangkok-born actor and singer to the House during the creative direction of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez.

Born in 2003, Phuwin is signed with GMMTV and first gained broad recognition through his leading role in Fish upon the Sky. He later appeared in Me and Thee, one of GMMTV’s biggest recent successes, helping build a following that now reaches audiences across Asia.

His work extends into music, where he has developed his career as a singer and songwriter. Phuwin also trained as an engineer, giving his background a range that reaches beyond acting and performance. LOEWE connects that curiosity with its own approach to creative development and experimentation.

McCollough and Hernandez point to Phuwin’s ability to shift naturally between different disciplines as one of the qualities that drew them to him.

“What struck us about Phuwin is how naturally he moves between mediums,” they say. “Acting and music – all of it comes from the same place of genuine engagement. That’s something we try to bring to our own creative process – and it means something to feel that same echo in the people who inspire us.”

Phuwin describes his connection to LOEWE through the attention the House gives to handwork and the time behind each piece. He sees that approach as something that encourages him to push further within his own creative work.

“What I admire most about LOEWE is their dedication to true craft – in a fashion world that moves so quickly, they still choose to make things by hand, balancing history with a modern perspective,” says Phuwin. “You can feel how much care and time the artisans put into every piece, and that inspires me to work that much harder at my own craft.”

The appointment places Phuwin within LOEWE at the start of the McCollough and Hernandez chapter. His background in acting, music, songwriting and engineering gives the partnership a broad creative context, while his interest in how things are made connects directly with the House’s focus on process and making.