What’s Trending On The Male Wedding Fashion And Jewelry Scene?

Booms in diversity, self-expression, and gender-fluid fashion have led to no less than an explosion in the variety of colors, styles, and cuts that men can embrace – even on big days such as their wedding. Grooms who are keen on sporting something other than the traditional tux, three-piece suit or coattail suit can now turn to top fashion and jewelry designers for inspiration when it comes to adding color, artistry, and individuality to their attire. The following are just a few trends being embraced by grooms with sartorial flair.

Brocaded artistry

Brocade is a magnificent way to add symbolism and meaning to a groom’s look, with spots such as ties, bow ties, wedding handkerchiefs, and cuffs being an ideal place in which to find them. If you loved seeing fashion icon Timothée Chalamet in his brocaded floral suit by Haider Ackermann, then you know that men are embracing color and artistry in suits, pants, tops, and key accessories. Even a small brocaded symbol on your lapel is a fantastic way to let your wedding guests know a little more about the things that ignite your passion.

Fashion-inspired wedding bands

Both brides and grooms are finally waking up to the fact that wedding bands needn’t comprise a simple yellow or white gold band, that many would say lacks the personality and creativity they would like to sport every day for the rest of their lives. Today, men’s wedding band styles are diverse in color, size, and pattern, with many looking more like a statement or fashion piece than a symbol of one’s marital status. Just a few looks favored by fashionable men include matte hammered bands in white or black gold, diamond rings (many grooms are going beyond inlaid diamonds and wearing central diamond pieces atop a wide band), mixed metal rings (think black and rose gold), and link or textured wedding bands in black.

Intricate floral arrangements

Men have traditionally donned traditional boutonnières on their wedding suits, with designs typically comprising a single bud or a central flower surrounded by baby’s breath and other subtle flower species. Today, however, flowers can play more central roles in men’s wedding attires. Many grooms choosing larger, far more intricate arrangements, some of which cover the entirety of one lapel.

Velvet jackets

Velvet has made a big comeback in 2021, with color-loving grooms choosing this material to add luxury, color, and warmth to their attire for autumn or winter weddings. Grooms are steering away from traditional black, grey, and dark blue and opting for hues such as ashes of roses, mustard, and terracotta for their special day. Some designs combine two tones – for instance moss green for the blazer and black velvet for the lapel.

Brocade, modern wedding bands, floral inspirations, and velvet are just a few options making it big among men with a penchant for cutting-edge looks. Freed from the shackles of traditional suits, men are expressing themselves through everything from floral suits to delicate flower arrangements that don’t necessarily match the bride’s bouquet. A wedding is, after all, a couple’s time to shine through – as much in their sense of style as in their idea of what love and celebration are all about.