in Menswear, New York Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2022

NYFW: MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH Spring Summer 2022 Collection

With SS22 Collection, Maryam Nassir Zadeh brings playful and sensual looks

MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH
©MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH, Photography by Madison Voelkel

Discover MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH Spring Summer 2022 Collection, that was inspired by the brand’s core values, presented on September 8th, during the recently finished New York Fashion Week. The collection brings playful, clean and sensual looks, and celebrates authenticity and community.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH
©MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH, Photography by Madison Voelkel
MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH
©MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH, Photography by Madison Voelkel

In charge of photography was Madison Voelkel, with styling from Thistle Brown, casting direction by Rachel Chandler, and production by Erica Sarlo & Company. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tamara Mcnaughto, and makeup artist Fara Homidi.

MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH
©MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH, Photography by Madison Voelkel
MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH
©MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH, Photography by Madison Voelkel
Menswear
©MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH, Photography by Madison Voelkel
Menswear
©MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH, Photography by Madison Voelkel
Menswear
©MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH, Photography by Madison Voelkel
Menswear
©MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH, Photography by Madison Voelkel
Menswear
©MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH, Photography by Madison Voelkel
Menswear
©MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH, Photography by Madison Voelkel
Menswear
©MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH, Photography by Madison Voelkel
Menswear
©MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH, Photography by Madison Voelkel
Menswear
©MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH, Photography by Madison Voelkel
Menswear
©MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH, Photography by Madison Voelkel

collectionsMenswearNYFWSS22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kai

Kai is the Cover Boy of Elle Men Fresh China 2nd Anniversary Issue
Raf Simons

Craig Shimirimana & Lars Jammaers Model Raf Simons FW21 Collection