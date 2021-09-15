NYFW: MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover MARYAM NASSIR ZADEH Spring Summer 2022 Collection, that was inspired by the brand’s core values, presented on September 8th, during the recently finished New York Fashion Week. The collection brings playful, clean and sensual looks, and celebrates authenticity and community.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

In charge of photography was Madison Voelkel, with styling from Thistle Brown, casting direction by Rachel Chandler, and production by Erica Sarlo & Company. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tamara Mcnaughto, and makeup artist Fara Homidi.