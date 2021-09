K-pop star Kai (Kim Jong-in) takes the cover story of Elle Men Fresh China Magazine‘s 2nd Anniversary edition lensed by fashion photographer Mok Jungwook. In charge of styling was Kim Wook, with creative direction from Xu Yunlei, and production by Assange Zhou. Beauty is work of hair stylist Park Naejoo, and makeup artist Hyun Yun Su.

Photography © Mok Jungwook for Elle Men Fresh China, for more visit – @ellemenfresh