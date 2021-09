Fashion house RAF SIMONS presented their Fall Winter 2021 campaign starring models Craig Shimirimana and Lars Jammaers captured by fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre at Art+Commerce. Styling is work of Olivier Rizzo at Intrepid, with beauty from hair stylist Anthony Turner at Streeters, makeup artist Lynsey Alexander at Streeters, and manicurist Lotje Vleugels. In charge of casting direction was Ashley Brokaw, with production from Mindbox, and post production by Triplelutz Paris.