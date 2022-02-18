NYFW: NO SESSO Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand NO SESSO presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, on February 16th, during the recently finished New York Fashion Week. The Girls With Dolphin Earrings collection was inspired by the love songs, and the way how they can be interpreted as the love of God or love of another person, it explores the duality of the songs. Designers Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph celebrate the culture, traditions, and experiences of Black womanhood. The protagonist of this story is symbolized by a pair of dolphin earrings. The collection also explores the duality between religion and sexuality. Brown is the key color of the collection. Davis and Randolph make a triumphant return to the runway with vulnerability, refreshed self-assuredness, a robust 42 look collection, and a story intimately their own.

Sex is an important conversation in this collection, wear whatever you want and show skin. It’s powerful when you have control of that. – Pia Davis