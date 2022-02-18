NYFW: ADEAM Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion designer Hanako Maeda presented ADEAM Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the label, on February 14th, during the recently finished New York Fashion Week. The collection was inspired by designer‘s earliest memory of New York City, as well as with the brand’s first collection (for Fall 2013), that was inspired by the iconic musical “Into the Woods“. It fuses dark academia with fairy tale aesthetics. For the season, Adeam presented new collection from their less expensive unisex line ICHI alongside brand’s main Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection.