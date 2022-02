Fashion brand NOHANT presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection as a part of Concept Korea program, on February 15th, during the recently finished New York Fashion Week. The collection connects past and present with minimalistic and iconic patterns in vintage purple, cobalt blue, and brown color. For the season the brand reinterpreted timeless pieces such as oxford shirt, pintuck pants, cable knit, balmacaan coat, and/or double jackets in a cheerful and casual way.