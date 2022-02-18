MONCLER Matt Black Menswear Collection Spring 2022

Moncler presents the latest from the Moncler Matt Black capsule collection. The latest drop is created for the Spring Summer 2022 season. The design team combines the label’s Alpine DNA with functionality of a sportswear collection.

SHOP MONCLER





“Menswear also merges the worlds of sport and fashion, combining function and aesthetics with a focus on an elevated interpretation of life on the court. Paneled trackwear pairs with longline mesh basketball shorts and net tanks in indomitable jet black to elevate the courtside mood. Throughout, metallic tones, reflective fabrics and abstract boudin stitching add a unique twist to the activewear aesthetic, while light and heavy jersey pieces offer a contemporary attitude,” Moncler press team adds: “The Aptera vest powers up a sleeveless staple, sporting a leather-like sheen and distinctive front utility pocket. The Guesmi zip jacket exploits innovative boudin construction, crafted for stealthy, rugged warmth in steel-blue, ultra-light Japanese longue saison nylon. Pop the technical, logoed hood of the Jildaz jacket, in iced white micro-ripstop, to keep the game in perpetual motion,” shares Moncler press team in their notes on the menswear pieces from the Moncler Matt Black collection. Discover more of the womenswear part of the collection on our DSCENE magazine’s web page.

Moncler Matt black and more from Moncler is available on SSENSE.com.