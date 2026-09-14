RETORI Spring Summer 2027 Examines Growth and Connection

RETORI introduces Syntropy, the Spring Summer 2027 Chapter 05 collection shaped through a dialogue between founder and creative director Salma Rachid, the creative team and Chinese American artist Ye Zhu. The season considers memory, spirituality, materiality and personal growth through clothing designed to carry traces of lived experience.

Zhu grew up in Brooklyn after his parents moved from the agrarian Taishan region of China to New York. His mother’s gardening practice influenced the way he approaches art, treating creation as an ongoing process of cultivation. His works use shaped wooden panels layered with clay, ceramic, aluminum, natural fibers and objects tied to personal history, bringing painting, sculpture and assemblage into dense, tactile compositions.

RETORI carries these ideas into a modular wardrobe built for movement and adaptation. Draped forms alternate with more structured silhouettes, taking cues from the organic construction found in Zhu’s work.

The color palette also comes directly from his canvases. Tilled-earth shades, open-sea tones, butter, tobacco, sand and moss green appear alongside lilac, ice blue, orange and aubergine. Platinum and aluminum silver add metallic accents throughout the collection.

The house’s signature Double construction returns in lightweight wool. The shawl-collared coat appears alongside a deconstructed three-patch-pocket jacket, a sculptural bomber and softly tailored menswear. Brushed wool gives tailoring a softer volume, while linen-silk fabrics shape enveloping jackets, belted outerwear and Bermuda ensembles.

Cotton poplin pajama sets extend the relaxed side of the wardrobe through bowling shirts and long-sleeve shirts paired with long or short trousers. RETORI also develops its Packable Series with waterproof trench coats and bombers created for urban use and travel.

Evening dressing focuses on light, transparency and fluidity. Envers satin appears on its lustrous reverse in trousers and draped constructions, while platinum-toned fringe introduces metallic movement and added surface texture.

Zhu’s work Mending River Body provides the starting point for the exclusive Galaxy motif. RETORI renders the constellation print in champagne with platinum foiling and in a nocturnal blue version, extending the collection’s interest in memory, connection and celestial imagery.

Knitwear becomes one of the season’s most tactile categories. Organic stitches, wave constructions, three-dimensional spirals and net geometries create surfaces that appear carved or cultivated. Metallic lurex yarns form ribbed and translucent structures, while cotton, silk and cashmere combinations build raised spiral patterns.

Menswear develops these ideas further through degradé silk knits, textured cotton pieces and layered compositions. An embroidered “x” motif returns throughout the collection as a symbol of interconnected identities.

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Accessories continue the same symbolic approach. Three-dimensional leather brooches take the form of florals, lizards and scarabs through layering, inlay and lamination. Hammered leather belts, degradé silk foulards and bucket hats extend the wardrobe, while men’s loafers complete the footwear offering.