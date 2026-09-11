Libertine Spring Summer 2027 Goes Into the Garden

Libertine marks its 25th anniversary with Spring Summer 2027, presenting Out of the Chaos and Into the Garden during New York Fashion Week at The National Arts Club. Johnson Hartig builds the collection around flowers, butterflies, garden imagery and visual references drawn from daily life, extending the instinctive approach to print and surface treatment that has shaped the label for a quarter century.

The anniversary gives the season a clear sense of perspective. Libertine has spent 25 years operating independently, following its own creative direction and resisting conventional expectations. The label has remained profitable and creatively uncompromised throughout that period, while Hartig has continued to develop ideas according to curiosity and personal instinct.

Spring Summer 2027 turns that approach toward the garden. Hartig introduces Warholian butterflies on ivory silk, using the motif as one of the collection’s recurring visual elements. Butterflies return at a larger scale through giant paillettes, adding another level of texture and dimension to the clothes.

A Bloomsbury-esque patchwork on linen continues Libertine’s established interest in layered decoration and mixed references. Hartig places the patchwork alongside printed and hand-worked surfaces, creating a collection in which different techniques sit within the same visual system.

One of the season’s most unexpected ideas came from Hartig’s own home. While his foyer was being painted, he became fascinated by the drop cloths used during the work. Their splattered surfaces inspired a drop-cloth print, turning an accidental pattern into a textile reference for Spring Summer 2027.

The garden theme develops through hand-silkscreened tools, which transform ordinary functional objects into graphic elements. Hartig also uses embroidery to push the concept further through a topiary coat decorated with double boxwood in Versailles boxes.

These references give Out of the Chaos and Into the Garden its character without reducing the collection to a single decorative idea. Butterflies, patchwork, topiary, tools and paint marks come from separate sources, yet each reflects Hartig’s tendency to collect images and impressions from wherever he encounters them.

Silk, linen, embroidery, silkscreening, paillettes and print carry those ideas through the collection. The materials and techniques provide Hartig with different ways to interpret the visual references that caught his attention, whether they came from art, gardens or a temporary protective cloth covered in paint.

Twenty-five years into Libertine, that instinct remains central to the label’s identity. Hartig continues to follow ideas as he finds them, allowing unexpected objects and decorative references to enter the collection through color, texture, print and surface treatment.

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Spring Summer 2027 turns that working method into an anniversary collection rooted in the same independence that has defined Libertine since its beginning.