CAMPILLO Introduces In Medias Res for Spring Summer 2027

CAMPILLO unveiled its Spring Summer 2027 collection, In Medias Res, in New York City through an ongoing partnership with Tequila Don Julio. The collection takes its name from the Latin phrase for “in the midst of things,” a narrative device that begins a story while events are already underway. Patricio Campillo uses that idea to think about nostalgia as a form of preservation, focusing on experiences that change as memory carries them forward.

Mexican identity and charro culture continue to inform CAMPILLO’s approach. For Spring Summer 2027, Campillo considers how memory leaves behind impressions instead of exact records. He carries that idea directly into the fitting process, allowing garments to develop through cutting, pinning, draping and changes in proportion.

Those adjustments remain visible in the finished collection. Shirts fall away from the shoulder, jackets open to reveal additional layers and fabrics wrap around the body in unexpected ways. Campillo keeps these gestures intact, using construction to hold garments in transitional states that still retain the immediacy of the fitting room.

Material choices extend the same idea. Horsehair returns as a key part of CAMPILLO’s vocabulary and appears across shirts, skirts and jackets through new treatments. Silk and crepe introduce fluidity, while onyx adds weight and a more sculptural quality. The collection also incorporates a biologically derived polymer produced by bacteria, placing a material created through a living process alongside traditional and natural ones.

Spring Summer 2027 also expands CAMPILLO’s accessories offering through jewelry and pieces made in silver and onyx. These harder materials provide a sense of permanence against garments defined by folds, movement and changing volume.

Charro references appear through cropped cuts, elongated proportions, layering and altered shapes. Campillo updates traditional tailoring through contemporary silhouettes and combines structured forms with softer fabrics and more fluid treatments. The season also introduces a broad range of color and unexpected material pairings.

CAMPILLO continues its relationship with Tequila Don Julio through a new Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino Artist Edition Bottle designed by Campillo. The bottle debuted during the runway show, with the East River and Brooklyn Bridge forming the setting.

The design references El Puente Eterno, Tequila Don Julio’s global Día de Muertos campaign, and draws from the symbolic cempasúchil bridge believed to guide loved ones home. The project connects Campillo’s Mexican references with his contemporary design approach.

Footwear forms another part of the season through a collaboration with Mariano Shoes, part of APICCAPS, the Portuguese Footwear Association. The partnership gave CAMPILLO access to Portuguese leather and footwear production, which Campillo interpreted through Mexican references. Selected looks also featured Nike footwear, continuing the existing relationship between CAMPILLO and Nike.