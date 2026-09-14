Public School New York Spring 2027 Examines Modern Uniform

Public School New York approaches Spring Summer 2027 through the idea of clothing as equipment for everyday life. Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow titled the collection LIVING PROOF, using the season to examine how a uniform can function once education extends beyond the classroom and into daily experience.

The designers returned on Thursday, September 10, with their second collection following Fall 2026, which they described as a homecoming. For Spring 2027, they turn their attention toward surroundings that feel both new and familiar. Their starting point comes from continual change and the way clothing can respond to shifting circumstances.

Modularity shapes much of the collection. Osborne and Chow create garments that allow wearers to adjust layers according to conditions, while practical details extend the function of individual pieces. Hardware-free belts also work as cross-shoulder straps for carrying clothing and accessories. Elsewhere, outer layers reveal lighter underpinnings that alter the silhouette as garments come apart.

Public School continues its recognizable approach to structure through broad, built-out shoulders. The designers treat that volume as an additional protective layer against rain and wind. The same concern with changing conditions appears in waterproof galoshes, which cover a new footwear mix featuring exaggerated toe springs.

Fabric selection gives the collection another level of variation. Natural wool appears alongside baby ribbed cotton, yarn-dyed cupro, viscose and cashmere cotton. Washed synthetics and ripstop nylon introduce technical qualities. Woven shirting meets soft jersey, which the designers wrap around the body to create depth through contrasting textures and construction.

A restrained palette of navy, black, grey and stone runs throughout Spring Summer 2027 collection. Public School combines these shades with versatility and utility in mind, while also referencing the idea of camouflage within a large city. Osborne and Chow describe clothing that can visually recede into its surroundings while keeping the wearer ready for changing conditions.

The collection also develops the designers’ long-running interest in uniforms. Here, the concept extends past associations with school clothing and becomes a wider study of what people require from a daily wardrobe. Public School connects that idea with memories of growing up, present surroundings and the constant evolution that defines the designers’ view of Spring 2027.

Through LIVING PROOF, Osborne and Chow treat menswear as a flexible system of layers, protective elements, technical fabrics and adaptable accessories. The collection keeps familiar Public School codes in view while examining how those codes can respond to contemporary daily life.