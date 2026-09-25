Agnona Builds Spring Summer 2027 Around Coast to Coast

Agnona Spring Summer 2027 develops its menswear around the idea of travel, using relaxed proportions and lightweight materials to reflect a wardrobe in motion. The collection places the modern traveler at the center, following the same sense of discovery that defines the wider Coast to Coast concept.

Tailoring forms one of the main foundations of the menswear offering. Suits appear with a relaxed attitude, while separate pieces allow the wardrobe to shift easily between more structured and informal combinations. Striped trousers introduce pattern without interrupting the collection’s restrained direction.

The Mille Nodi motif moves into menswear through lightweight summer shirts. Used as a recurring graphic element, the pattern connects the men’s pieces with the broader visual language of the season while keeping the construction suited to warmer weather.

Open crochet knitwear introduces another layer of texture. These pieces feature tie-inspired patterns that reference old neckties stored away in drawers. The detail brings a familiar menswear code into a lighter, more tactile form and connects it with the artisanal surfaces seen elsewhere in the collection.

Leather provides contrast to the softer fabrics. Overshirts and bomber jackets bring greater structure to the wardrobe, giving the collection pieces designed to move between different settings. Their presence adds weight to the otherwise relaxed lineup while maintaining the same focus on adaptable dressing.

Across the menswear, Agnona keeps the emphasis on clothes that can travel easily between environments. Relaxed tailoring, printed shirts, crochet textures and leather outerwear create a compact wardrobe shaped by movement rather than a fixed destination.

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Coast to Coast presents menswear as part of an ongoing passage from the familiar toward somewhere new. Instead of treating travel as a literal theme, Agnona translates it through proportion, material and the way individual pieces can shift between different moments of the season.