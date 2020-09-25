Savage X Fenty Launches Menswear With Christian Combs

Savage X Fenty have collaborated with hip hop star Christian Combs on brand-new capsule collection of menswear inspired styles. Styled on both men and women, the collection debuts with the launch of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2. and is available to shop beginning Friday, October 2.

I wanted to create menswear styles that everyone can wear. And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator. – said Rihanna

The highly anticipated capsule features satin monogram print pajamas, woven boxers, and knit boxers and trunks, all with a Savage edge.