MFW: FENDI Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Silvia Venturini Fendi presented the Spring Summer 2021 men’s and women’s collections from Fendi with a runway show during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. While the audience was indeed limited and reminded us of the times we are living in the runway casting featuring who’s who of the modeling scene made us incredibly hopeful for what is ahead. With female supermodels taking the runway the male cast was equally as impressive a strong mix of fresh faces, top models like Mark Vanderloo, Ben Allen and runway sensations such as Xu Meen.

The collection focused on beautifully crafted timeless pieces embodying the Fendi men.

The inside looking out, and the outside looking in, shadows and reflections are cast across the collections. Intimacy is abstracted through signposts of domestic life – a trousseau of stories unpacked and unfolded in a weaving together of the precious and the plain. The purity of linen is vital: romanced with cotton, feathers, fur and eiderdown quilting, it conjures images of embroidered bedding and tableware – maternal souvenirs passed down from mother to child. A flaxen palette breathes in natural shades of wheat, milk and honey amidst reflections of sky blue and cardinal red, as cinematic black and white shine like spotlights cast on cloth. Windows – metaphorical and physical – are a leitmotif impressed upon garments in a game of transparency and texture throughout.

Venturini reminiscences of at home moments while evoking the feeling of safety we feeling in our own abode. Together with the design team she manages to find a beautiful connection between traditional and contemporary.

Menswear goes beyond the encapsulated uniform form, and for Fendi’s spring summer 2021 collection challenges the traditional masculinity with fascinating ease.

Designer: Silvia Venturini Fendi

Fashion Editor / Stylists: Charlotte Stockdale, Julian Ganio

Hair Stylist: Sam McKnight

Makeup Artist: Peter Philips

Casting Directors: Piergiorgio Del Moro, Samuel Ellis Scheinman

Models: Adut Akech, Aliet Sarah, Amar Akway, Amrit , Anna Ewers, Anok Yai, Anthon Wellsjo, Aramish Mangi, Ashley Graham, Axel Hermann, Ben Allen, Benoit Michel, Britt Oosten, Cecilia Chancellor, Dries Haseldonckx, Edie Campbell, Elisa Mitrofan, Eva Herzigova, Evie Harris, Felix Gesnouin, Fernando Cabral, Florence , Grace Clover, He Cong, Imaan Hammam, Jeranimo van Russel, Jethro Sapon, Jill Kortleve, Joel Frampton, Jonas Glöer, Karen Elson, Kesewa Aboah, Leon Dame, Lexi Boling, Lucas Chancellor, Lulu Tenney, Malick Bodian, Malika Louback, Mao Xiaoxing, Mariacarla Boscono, Mark Vanderloo, Marte Mei van Haaster, Maty Fall, Merlijne Schorren, Mica Argañaraz, Mika Schneider, Misty Kyd, Mona Tougaard, Olympia Campbell, Otto Lotz, Paloma Elsesser, Patrycja Piekarska, Penelope Tree, Rianne Van Rompaey, Sculy Mejia, Stella Jones, Ugbad , Valerie Scherzinger, Vilma Sjöberg, Vittoria Ceretti, Xu Meen, Yasmin Le Bon

