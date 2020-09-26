MFW: Versace Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Collection

Versace Spring Summer 2021 menswear collection hits the runway in Milan during the ongoing fashion week. The label skipped showing the menswear show earlier this year in June, not like many brands in account to the Covid19 pandemic but with an idea of putting together women’s and men’s looks. The decision to merge the runway show was made in the pre-pandemic times.

For the new Spring Summer 2021 collection Donatella Versace and her team were inspired by the the ancient Greece and have created their own vision of a Versacepolis. After the Versace runway show Donatella shared with the press:

I wanted to create something disruptive, something that could be in tune with what has changed inside all of us. To me that meant dreaming of a new world. A world made of popping colors and fantastic creatures and a world in which we can all coexist peacefully. This collection has an upbeat soul and is optimistic, dreamy, positive… These are clothes that bring you joy.

