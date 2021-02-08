LOOKBOOK: SIMONE ROCHA X H&M Menswear Collection

Fashion photographer Ben Toms captured SIMONE ROCHA X H&M lookbook featuring models Aramish Mangi, Jeremiah Berko Fordjour, and Jethro Sapon. Styling is work of Robbie Spencer, with hair styling from Cyndia Harvey, and makeup by beauty artist Thomas De Kluyver.

I hope that the items in this collection will be worn and treasured for years to come. They were all informed by ideas and inspirations that have shaped me and my brand over the last 10 years, and I am so excited to see them worn out-and-about and interpreted and styled in new ways. – Simone Rocha

“For Rocha’s menswear debut, there are riffs on her classics; a reworked trench, with pearl embellishments on the collar, a rounded summer parka, Aran knits and cardigans, classic wool suiting and a vibrant checked blazer with matching drawstring trousers. There are shirting, hoodies and t-shirts in colour pallets of white, pink and black as well as some printed with photographs by Jacob Lillis, a long-term collaborator of Rocha’s.” – from H&M

Simone has such a unique and special aesthetic. Season on season, she defines her identity. This feels like the perfect collection for this moment; a dynamic proposition from a female designer with such a clear sense of who she is, and what she wants to say. It is a joyful collection, that will hopefully enliven spirits and inspire. – Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M

The Simone Rocha x H&M collection will be available at hm.com and in selected stores on March 11.

