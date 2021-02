Top model Alpha Dia at Modelwerk stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed and styled by fashion photographer Dietmar Herbert. In charge of retouching was Julia Kiecksee.

For the session Alpha is wearing selected looks from Boss, with glasses from SL, and hat by Fausmann.





Photographer, Stylist Dietmar Herbert – @dietmarherbert

Retouch Julia Kiecksee – @julia_kiecksee

Model Alpha Dia at Modelwerk – @alpha_dia_, @modelwerk