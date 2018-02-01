Versus Versace Spring Summer 2018 Sub Versus 2 Menswear Collection

Discover VERSUS‘ Spring Summer 2018 Sub Versus 2 menswear campaign featuring Olan Prenatt, Lindsey Shrederley, Marley Comacho, Dagsen Love, and TJ Robinson. In charge of photography was Ben Toms, with styling from Robbie Spencer, and art direction by Jamie Andrew Reid. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tina Outen and makeup artist Benjamin Puckey. Creative direction by Noah Shelly, with production from Dazed Studio.

