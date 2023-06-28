Discover FACETASM Spring Summer 2024 Collection

The highly anticipated presentation of the Spring Summer 2024 FACETASM “Coming of Age” collection took place on Wednesday, the 21st of June, at the prestigious Henry IV Lycée located in the heart of Paris.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

This season, the brand embarked on a mesmerizing journey, transforming memories and emotions into a captivating fantasy collection.

The collection serves as a poignant expression of the designer’s profound connection to the surrounding landscape. Each piece tells a story, evoking a sense of nostalgia and wonder. Through intricate details and innovative designs, FACETASM transports us to a realm where dreams and reality intertwine, capturing the essence of growth and transformation.

This is a fantasy collection created from the memories and feelings of a landscape from which I can no longer return, the process of him becoming him. When a 7-year-old reaches puberty. Knowing he will feel pain and longing, the feeling of being allowed to be here, the dull light of the morning when he feels free, the moment he will be falling in love.

– said the designer Hiromichi Ochiai.

In a heartfelt gesture, FACETASM takes this moment to extend sincere gratitude to all their partners and collaborators who have contributed to the realization of this extraordinary collection. Their unwavering support and dedication have been invaluable in bringing the designer’s vision to life.