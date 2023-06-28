in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Insensitive by Pablo Rothschild

Model Andrew Oketch is the star of our latest exclusive story lensed by Pablo Rothschild

Photographer Pablo Rothschild captured the latest MSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Insensitive featuring the handsome Andrew Oketch. In charge of styling was Fer Maupome, with makeup from beauty artist Claudia de los Santos. Photo assistance by Anna Port and Ananke Pereira.

For the story, Andrew is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Ralph Lauren, Guess, Max Mara, Dior, Hugo Boss, Celine, Adidas, Emporio Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, and Tous.

Coat MAX MARA
Raincoat, Pants TOMMY HILFIGER
Jacket, Pants RALPH LAUREN / Kerchief DIOR
Jacket ADIDAS
Pants TOMMY HILFIGER / Necklace TOUS
Hoodie HUGO BOSS / Shirt RALPH LAUREN
Shirt RALPH LAUREN / Tie CELINE

Raincoat, Pants TOMMY HILFIGER
Blazer EMPORIO ARMANI
Vest RALPH LAUREN / Necklace GUESS

Photographer Pablo Rothschild – @pablo.rothschild
Stylist Fer Maupome
Beauty Artist Claudia de los Santos
Model Andrew Oketch
Photo Assistance Anna Port, Ananke Pereira

