MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Insensitive by Pablo Rothschild

Photographer Pablo Rothschild captured the latest MSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled Insensitive featuring the handsome Andrew Oketch. In charge of styling was Fer Maupome, with makeup from beauty artist Claudia de los Santos. Photo assistance by Anna Port and Ananke Pereira.

For the story, Andrew is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Ralph Lauren, Guess, Max Mara, Dior, Hugo Boss, Celine, Adidas, Emporio Armani, Tommy Hilfiger, and Tous.

Photographer Pablo Rothschild – @pablo.rothschild

Stylist Fer Maupome

Beauty Artist Claudia de los Santos

Model Andrew Oketch

Photo Assistance Anna Port, Ananke Pereira