in Fall Winter 2022.23, London Fashion Week Men's, Menswear

LFW: STEFAN COOKE Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

With the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, Stefan Cooke brings a mix of modern menswear looks and theatre costumes

©STEFAN COOKE

Fashion brand STEFAN COOKE presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, on February 21st, during the ongoing London Fashion Week. The collection fuses modern menswear style with motifs from a theater costume archive. The designers used modern approach to trompe l’œil through denim and knitwear, with mock neck fronts playing a starring role. The collection reimagines historical references and costume details with attention to materials. The color palette brings contrast: biro navy, vibrating egg yolk yellow, candy pink, sky grey, against mostly black or cream.

©STEFAN COOKE
©STEFAN COOKE
©STEFAN COOKE
©STEFAN COOKE
©STEFAN COOKE
©STEFAN COOKE

CREDITS:
Runway stills
Publications – Haydon Perrior: Thomas De Cruz Media Ltd
Social – @haydonperrior for @thomasdecruzmedia

styling
Alice Goddard @ Rep-Ltd
hair
Dexter Johnson & Sam Elliot @ Toni & Guy
make-up
Athena Paginton @ Future Rep using Verso Skincare

casting
Piotr Chamier @ Streeters
music
Lukas Heerich
art direction
Bruce Usher
show production
Blondstein
p.r.
A.I.
words
Jessica Bumpus

