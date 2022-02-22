LFW: STEFAN COOKE Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand STEFAN COOKE presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, on February 21st, during the ongoing London Fashion Week. The collection fuses modern menswear style with motifs from a theater costume archive. The designers used modern approach to trompe l’œil through denim and knitwear, with mock neck fronts playing a starring role. The collection reimagines historical references and costume details with attention to materials. The color palette brings contrast: biro navy, vibrating egg yolk yellow, candy pink, sky grey, against mostly black or cream.

