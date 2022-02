Designer RAF SIMONS presented his Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, on February 21st, during the ongoing London Fashion Week. Simons was inspired by Pieter Bruegel’s 1559 painting “Netherlandish Proverbs” (initially titled Blue Cloak). For the season, the designer balances his signature oversized silhouettes with form fitting looks. Eye-obscuring hats were made in collaboration with Stephen Jones.