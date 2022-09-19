Discover SUPREME X YOHJI YAMAMOTO Fall 2022 Collection

Supreme introduced the Fall 2022 Collection in collaboration with Yohji Yamamoto. This is the brands second collaboration with the world-renowned Japanese fashion designer. Supreme has worked with Yohji Yamamoto® on a new collection for Fall 2022. The collection consists of a Vanson Leathers® Jacket and Pant, Bomber Jacket, Parka, Baja Jacket, Suit, Sweater, Shirt, Hooded Sweatshirt, Cargo Pant, three T-Shirts, Beanie, Dr. Martens® 1461 3-Eye Shoe and Skateboard. The Bomber Jacket, Puffer Parka, Sweater, Shirt, Hooded Sweatshirt, T-Shirt, and Skateboard feature original artwork from TEKKEN™.

The collection will be available on September 22nd, in Japan September 24th and in selected Yohji Yamamoto stores on September 24th.