Valentin Caron Models FURSAC Fall Winter 2022 Collection

Fashion brand FURSAC unveiled their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection with a campaign featuring top model Valentin Caron lensed by photographer Olivier Simile. In charge of styling was Imruh Asha, with art direction from Jean-Baptiste Talbourdet-Napoleone and Lolita Jacobs, casting direction by Leila Azizi at Suūn, and production by White Dot. Beauty is work of hair stylist Pawel Solis.

“Interior. Night-time. An empty Parisian apartment with clean lines and view of the Eiffel Tower, The floors are covered in thick carpet. the wardrobe is made of oak. Electronic music plays from one of the rooms. The Fursac man gets ready, never too handsome. He tries on a suit and then a leather jacket. He pulls on a smooth velvet jacket over a matching shirt and tie. Raspberry coloured. Dark glasses, tie, loafers. He shifts styles but his personality remains unchanged. Unchangeable. His virility, his femininity, his presence are all his own.” – from Fursac