VETEMENTS Fall Winter 2022.23 RTW Collection

Fashion designer Guram Gvasalia presented Vetements Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection via digital lookbook. Inspired by the new generation of wealth and Bitcoin millionaires, the set design features a 1,000 non-existent $1 million bills. For the season designer takes on generational and cultural changes.

Inspired by his brother Demna Gvasalia’s SS22 collection for Balenciaga, as well as his Met Gala appearance alongside Kim Kardashian, all the looks feature a mask. You don’t need to be Kim Kardashian to need some privacy in your life. – said the designer. Another nod to Balenciaga’s latest collection is The Simpsons font printed on the inside of a t-shirts.

