Designer Luchino Magliano presented MAGLIANO Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection with a video during Milano Fashion Week. For this season designer decided to incorporate Hippocrates theory of four human into the clothes. The Spring Summer 2022 collection also features a mix of Italian folklore, rural traditions and postwar industrial mentality. The collection video was directed by Tommaso Ottomano, with the help of movement designer Michele Rizzo.