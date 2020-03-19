What Accessories You Need for 2020

Accessories are important; not only are they practical (you don’t want to be late, so a watch is vital for example), they are also key to showcasing your personal style. They offer the opportunity to tie an outfit all together like a neat little bow or add glamour to what may seem like a simple look. Here, we’ve taken a look at four essential accessories you need to add to your 2020 wardrobe.

Read more after the jump:

Watch

A watch is an essential accessory for anyone. It’s stylish and practical, not to mention can spruce up any ensemble. Choose a watch that can withstand the test of time, such as this Omega watch from Watchmaster. Traditional luxury watches are proving to be quite the investment and opting for an Omega will stand you in good stead if you are looking for an accessory which will serve you well as an investment. More often than not these timepieces hold their value, and in some cases, increase in worth as the years go on.

Bag

The average woman owns seven bags – and not just for fun. Think of a bag as an outfit’s best friend. They go together like bread and butter or salt and pepper; not only are they are great at carrying around the items you can’t leave at home, they can also help combine colours and textures.

A bag is one of the most adaptable accessories if you’re looking for a way to change an outfit’s mood. Whether it’s a clutch, backpack, briefcase or satchel, don’t miss this vital accessory from your wardrobe. And when it comes to choosing your bag, don’t forget your purpose. If you’re carrying paperwork around for a business meeting, don’t go trying to cram it into the smallest of backpacks.

Sunglasses

The Met Office revealed that the year 2020 broke several high-temperature records, you may need to grab some sunglasses to protect your eyes from harmful UV rays if this year is going to go the same way. However, as well as being a safety essential, sunglasses are a statement and are sleek and mysterious adding drama to any outfit.

They are now not just an essential for the summer season, but an essential, year-round accessory. Find the right pair for your face shape is essential to mastering the perfect look. An oval shape is lucky enough to be able to pull off pretty much any frame; square shape should be opposite to the shape of your face as a rule of thumb, such as John Lennon-style shades; and a round shape should follow the latter rule and choose and opposite shape which can define the face.

Scarf

Like sunglasses, a scarf isn’t just a practical accessory, helping to shield you from the cold but they can also help tie a whole outfit together. Don’t underestimate the power of a scarf; woolly, silk, cashmere or cotton – they don’t need to be big, chunky knitted items which wrap around you. A simple scarf over a suit can add a pop to what is a simple everyday business look.

Practical and stylish, these accessories are must-haves for the new year.