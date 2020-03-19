WEEK ON IG: Joao Knorr, Stefan Pollmann, Travis Scott…



Week on Instagram is truly reflecting on times around with some of our favourite models just as we at MMSCENE as well can’t appeal enough to the importance of staying at home. Models and celebs as well are either taking on their favourite throwback moments or updates from their stay at home lock downs. This week we have updates from Edison Fan, Florian Macek, Manu Rios, Jonathan Bellini, Andreas Eriksen, Joao Knorr, Derek Chadwick, Travis Scott, Jonathan Bellini and Xavier Serrano to name a few.

Scroll down for all the downtime action:

“In my country we are in general not allowed to go out and meet other people to slow down the spread of the virus and I thought I give you some daily ideas you can do if you in a similar situation: ————————————————————————

immune system boost with a ginger & turmeric shot in the morning – read a new book (write any recommendations in the comments pls) – daily home workout (more infos soon) – spending time playing board games (chess for example ♟) — what are your daily activities guys” @florianmacek

“Happy to be home, stay safe everyone ! ❤️🧘🏼‍♂️” @jouubellini

“*2” @dafa_george

“NEW DON TOLIVER OUT NOW WHEWWW 🔥” @travisscott

“The fro came to say hi 👋🏽 what’s your favourite way to spend down time?” @brianhwhittaker

“So staying home and being safe. How are you guys killing time apart from taking selfies? #staysafe” @edisonfanye

“2020’s gone tits up really hasn’t it” @liamjayward

“Can’t believe that I just turned the big apple into my new home! 😭😭😭 thanks to everyone who made this possible, you know who you are. Literally no words to express how happy I am right know, feeling blessed 🙏🏻 nice day you all ✌🏼❤️” @joaoknorr

“Spending days at home. Watching the situation in Europe, it’s a matter of days that the USA start putting whole cities in quarantine. Stay safe & calm! 🙏🏽” @xserrano9

“Bad boys 4 👊🏼” @_aleksagavrilovic_

“Quarantine Diaries day 2 ⚡️🤘🏼.. Noemi already took at least 8 baths and we painted a lot. Including the walls, the bed and the dog 🐕 👩‍🎨 🤦🏼‍♂️… The nicest thing: Everyone claps at 8pm for 5 minutes to show gratitude to all the nurses the doctors and all the helpers. (Swipe left) Stay home stay safe.” @stefan_pollmann

“Missing LA, and this little one… tb” @dreeriksen

“so what” @derekchadwick

“quarantine routine” @manurios

STAY HOME STAY SAFE