MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sebastian Palacios Ganoza by Vitalija Baranukova

The handsome Sebastian Palacios Ganoza stars in Una Storia di Arte Italiana session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Vitalija Baranukova.
In charge of styling was Elena Mustafina, who for the story selected pieces from brands such as Versace, Maison Michel, Bijou Limon, Saint Laurent, Moschino, Lagerfeld, Dr. Martens, Burberry, Gucci, Kruder, Valentino, and Pierre Cardin. Special thanks to Charlie Brown vintage store.
For more of the session captured in Rome continue below:
Jacket: Saint Laurent
Shirt: Moschino
Glasses: Lagerfeld
Hat: Maison Michel
Pants: Vintage
Shoes: Dr. Martens
Jacket: Burberry
Glasses: Gucci
Shirt: Kruder
Jacket: Versace
Jacket: Valentino
Pants: Pierre Cardin
Shoes: Vintage
Jacket: Valentino
Glasses: Vintage
Jacket: Versace
Hat: Maison Michel
Necklaces Bijou Limon
Pullover: Vintage
Jacket: Valentino
Glasses: Vintage
Shirt, Vest: Kruder
Pants: Pierre Cardin
Shoes: Vintage
Photographer: Vitalija Baranukova – @vitali.bara
Stylist: Elena Mustafina
Model: Sebastian Palacios Ganoza
Special thanks to vintage store: Charlie Brown