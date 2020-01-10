in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sebastian Palacios Ganoza by Vitalija Baranukova

Discover Una Storia di Arte Italiana exclusive story by Vitalija Baranukova and Elena Mustafina

Sebastian Palacios Ganoza
Jacket: Versace
Hat: Maison Michel
Necklaces Bijou Limon
Pullover: Vintage

The handsome Sebastian Palacios Ganoza stars in Una Storia di Arte Italiana session captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Vitalija Baranukova.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of styling was Elena Mustafina, who for the story selected pieces from brands such as Versace, Maison Michel, Bijou Limon, Saint Laurent, Moschino, Lagerfeld, Dr. Martens, Burberry, Gucci, Kruder, Valentino, and Pierre Cardin. Special thanks to Charlie Brown vintage store.

For more of the session captured in Rome continue below:


Sebastian Palacios Ganoza

Jacket: Saint Laurent
Shirt: Moschino
Glasses: Lagerfeld
Hat: Maison Michel
Pants: Vintage
Shoes: Dr. Martens

Sebastian Palacios Ganoza

Jacket: Burberry
Glasses: Gucci
Shirt: Kruder

Sebastian Palacios Ganoza

Jacket: Versace

Sebastian Palacios Ganoza

Jacket: Valentino
Pants: Pierre Cardin
Shoes: Vintage

Sebastian Palacios Ganoza

Jacket: Valentino
Glasses: Vintage

Sebastian Palacios Ganoza

Jacket: Versace
Hat: Maison Michel
Necklaces Bijou Limon
Pullover: Vintage

Sebastian Palacios Ganoza

Jacket: Valentino
Glasses: Vintage
Shirt, Vest: Kruder
Pants: Pierre Cardin
Shoes: Vintage

Photographer: Vitalija Baranukova – @vitali.bara
Stylist: Elena Mustafina
Model: Sebastian Palacios Ganoza
Special thanks to vintage store: Charlie Brown

