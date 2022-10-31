Discover ZARA Fall Winter 2022 COLOR Capsule Collection

Fashion house ZARA unveiled its Fall Winter 2022 COLOR Limited Edition Capsule Collection, with a lookbook starring top models Malick Bodian and Habib Masovic lensed by photographer Ethan Hart. In charge of styling were Juan Alejandro Medina and Nerea Isasi Fernandéz, with creative direction from Gorka Sorozabal, set design by César Sebastien, and production by Kitten Production. Beauty is work of hair stylist Christian Eberhard, and makeup artist Clara Barban-Dangerfield. The collection includes wool blend jacket, leather belted trouser, straight fit blazer, coloured shirt, neon trench coat, coloured overshirt, reversible neon trousers, shirt with pocket, adjustable hem trousers, leather jacket, straight fit trousers, and cropped blazer.