6 Gift Ideas for Men in Their 20s

Buying gifts can be tricky. You have to take into account a lot of things, like the cost of the gift, its future utility, and the personality of the person you’re giving it to. Not that this is an impossible task, but it is especially harder if you are buying for men. Most will tell you that they don’t necessarily need anything at the moment, while some will just say anything will do.

The good news is that you know the 20s are characterized by a man’s professional journey. He may be fresh out of college, looking for his very first job, or he may already be a young professional grinding his way up the corporate ladder. This means that a good gift must fit his lifestyle or have some form of functionality.

Even better news for you, check out this list of six gift items that you can give to your guy pal (or boyfriend, brother, son) no matter the occasion.

Perfume

Men who smell good are an instant turn-on for women. Fragrant-smelling men are perceived to be sexier, more hygienic, and generally more appealing. Women tend to gravitate toward a man’s scent before his physical appearance, as opposed to men, who are more visual.

Using perfumes is an easy way to boost one’s confidence. You’ll be able to get through your day without being too conscious of your body odor.

As a gift, it is also the most accessible on this list. You can find it almost anywhere, from malls to online stores. Though it may be overwhelming to choose from hundreds of different scents and brands, it is recommended that you get a basic masculine perfume that is not too strong. It’s the safest way to go since most men don’t really like fruity or sweet odors.

Wristwatch

Young professionals living the cosmopolitan lifestyle shouldn’t be hampered by constantly checking their phones to know what time it is. Get them a wristwatch! It is the ideal companion for the man on the go.

Not only does it serve a functional purpose, but it is also a fashionable but understated accessory. No matter what you’re wearing, you’ll be able to elevate your look with a wristwatch.

It is a statement piece to affirm one’s professional achievements or status in society. Depending on the watch’s brand or quality, it shows how far one has come without being too loud or cocky about it.

The same can be said with respect to the person gifting a wristwatch to another. You will be able to demonstrate your affluence in the finer things or just how well you know the person.

Power Meter

If your man has a great love for sports and the outdoors, sports accessories make a perfect gift idea. A power meter, for example, is a unique gift item for cycling enthusiasts who like to get the most out of their training or keep track of their cycling progress.

A power meter is a tool that measures the power output of the rider so it makes it easy for them to quantify their workouts and perhaps strategize their training for improvement. When upgrading performance is their goal, a power meter offers valuable training window into their fitness progress.

Because it’s a niche market, it can be difficult to find a quality power meter tool that can be trusted. But when it doubt, look for power meter options that are most versatile, easy to install, and has a reliable calculating power for a more precise power output data.

LED Belt

This is a bit unconventional, but like most items on this list, this is more than a flashy accessory. As the name suggests, it is a reflective safety belt that has LED lighting, which gives the user 360 degrees of visibility at night or in dark places. You can basically do away with the flashlight. This is perfect for the adventure-seeker types, men who love late-night hikes, spelunking, mountain climbing, and the like.

This LED safety belt also doubles as a safety or precautionary device. If you work in construction, road safety, law enforcement, or in aviation, using this belt will ensure that you are visible even from afar. It is ten times clearer than a reflective jacket.



Backpacks

They are extremely functional and come in various shapes and sizes, which make them a good gift because of their necessity and flexibility. Backpacks are no longer exclusive to schoolboys. If you get one made of leather, it is formal enough to take to the office with your laptop and work files in it but casual enough for afternoon coffee or a short weekend getaway with peers.

A lot of styles that try to update the look of the basic backpack have been popping out recently. Apart from leather, there are also bags made of cotton canvas and nylon, depending on the need and personality of the person you’re giving these to.

Regardless of the material used, a backpack strikes the balance between beauty and utility. It can go with everything and has ample space for the things you need, be they books, clothes, cameras and lenses, etc.

Foosball Table

Imagine this, you’re in your apartment, there’s cold beer on the tabletop counter, and a game of football is playing on the television. Since you’re not really that athletic, you invite your guy pal over from across the hall so you can play with your foosball table. (This may or may not be a reference to Joey Tribbiani and Chandler Bing from Friends.)

A foosball table is the perfect gift for the sociable man who has his own place. He can use it to entertain family, friends, and colleagues. It’s a surefire way to up the ante of any boys’ night out, and your friend will forever be grateful to you. It doesn’t take too much space, plus it will fit the design of any room, depending on the color and materials of the table you buy.

Gaming Laptop

Even if you’re not a gamer, a high-quality gaming laptop is a worthwhile investment for work or for personal pursuits. The hardware and internal specs are of a higher grade, which means better overall performance. These devices are made to run very sophisticated apps and programs, so if you’re a casual user, you’ll most likely have a smooth or lag-free experience with your laptop.

Compared to regular pcs, your gaming laptop will last you longer. It is not as easily outdated. A gaming laptop is designed for the future, so to speak. It can run a newly released game or program theoretically without any hitches. And parts can easily be swapped or upgraded.

