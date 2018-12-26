MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Colin Grams by Julia Sariy
ROCK: Americana online exclusive portraits story starring the promising Colin Grams at New York Model Management photographed by Julia Sariy. In charge of the styling was Fashion Stylist James R. Sanders who used denim taken pieces from Joseph Abbout, Fried Rice, Converse, EFM, Wrangler and Calvin Klein.
Discover more of the shoot after the jump:
Jacket Fried Rice, T-Shirt Wrangler, Trousers EFM, Sneakers Converse
Cape Fried Rice
Sweater Calvin Klein Pants Fried Rice
Coat Fried Rice Jeans and T-shirt Wrangler
Total Look Wrangler
Photographer Julia Sariy
Model Colin Grams at New York Model Mgmt
Wardrobe Stylist James R. Sanders
Grooming Natalia Mejia