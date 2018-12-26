MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Colin Grams by Julia Sariy

Pin 0 Shares



ROCK: Americana online exclusive portraits story starring the promising Colin Grams at New York Model Management photographed by Julia Sariy. In charge of the styling was Fashion Stylist James R. Sanders who used denim taken pieces from Joseph Abbout, Fried Rice, Converse, EFM, Wrangler and Calvin Klein.

Discover more of the shoot after the jump:



Jacket Fried Rice, T-Shirt Wrangler, Trousers EFM, Sneakers Converse

Cape Fried Rice

Sweater Calvin Klein Pants Fried Rice



Coat Fried Rice Jeans and T-shirt Wrangler

Total Look Wrangler

Photographer Julia Sariy

Model Colin Grams at New York Model Mgmt

Wardrobe Stylist James R. Sanders

Grooming Natalia Mejia