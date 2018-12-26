MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Colin Grams by Julia Sariy

Colin Grams
ROCK: Americana online exclusive portraits story starring the promising Colin Grams at New York Model Management photographed by Julia Sariy. In charge of the styling was Fashion Stylist James R. Sanders who used denim taken pieces from Joseph Abbout, Fried Rice, Converse, EFM, Wrangler and Calvin Klein.

Colin Grams

Colin Grams

Colin Grams

Jacket Fried Rice, T-Shirt Wrangler, Trousers EFM, Sneakers Converse 

Colin Grams

Cape Fried Rice

Colin Grams

Sweater Calvin Klein Pants Fried Rice
Colin Grams

Coat Fried Rice Jeans and T-shirt Wrangler

Colin Grams

Total Look Wrangler

Colin Grams

Colin Grams

Photographer Julia Sariy
Model Colin Grams at New York Model Mgmt
Wardrobe Stylist James R. Sanders
Grooming Natalia Mejia

