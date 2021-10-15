MMSCENE GUIDE: Top Tips For Living A Greener Lifestyle

These days, living an environmentally conscious, green lifestyle is important for a wide variety of reasons. It’s good for the planet, often saves you money, it’s healthier and it’s also socially responsible. Not to mention that if you’re a model in the public eye, it’s vital to set a good example for others and be seen to be making the right choices. With that in mind, here are some of the best pieces of advice to follow if you want to live a greener, more eco-friendly lifestyle.

Cut down on meat and dairy consumption

What we eat not only impacts our health, but also the planet we live on. In particular, the impact of animal agriculture on the environment is extremely damaging because it uses up a large amount of land, water and other resources, and also causes a great deal of pollution. Swapping to a plant-based diet is an incredibly effective way to reduce your carbon footprint and live a greener lifestyle, so try to cut back on meat and dairy where possible – or ideally, cut it out completely.

The great news is that following a vegan diet is not only beneficial for the environment, it’s also good for you personally. Studies suggest that eating a plant-based diet can reduce the risk of certain cancers, heart disease and diabetes – among other medical conditions – as well as helping you to maintain a healthy weight. Plus, it is now easier than ever to be vegan, with restaurants, cafés and shops continuously increasing their plant-based offerings.

Reduce energy usage at home

Perhaps one of the most obvious steps to take to be more eco-friendly is to reduce the amount of water, gas and electricity you use at home. This has the added bonus of saving you money on your utility bills, too! There are lots of simple ways to cut down, such as lowering the thermostat temperature by one degree, turning off taps when brushing your teeth and switching off your TV, mobile phone charger and other electronics at the wall when they’re not in use. If you are a homeowner, you could also consider getting attic or wall insulation put in, or even talking to solar companies in Tucson about having solar panels installed.

Be conscious of fast fashion

We know that the fashion world has changed, and these days trends emerge – and are then discarded – quicker than ever. While it’s nice to have so many options in terms of what we can choose to wear, it’s important to be aware of the impact that this fast fashion phenomenon has on the environment. Textile waste and pollution from chemical run-offs of dyes and synthetic fibres are both extremely damaging, so where possible try to opt for higher-quality clothing that will last longer and was made in a sustainable manner. Shopping at thrift stores for vintage bargains is another great way to avoid harming the planet with your wardrobe – plus you never know what hidden gems you might find. It certainly reduces the risk of turning up to a party in the same outfit as someone else!

Reduce, reuse and recycle

Vintage clothing isn’t the only way to reuse items and reduce your carbon footprint. Little lifestyle changes such as always taking a tote bag with you when you go shopping so you don’t have to use a plastic one can add up to make a big impact. Other items you should try to always have on hand when you go out include reusable water bottles, metal straws and reusable coffee cups. Of course, there will be times when you need to use disposable items, in which case, try to always recycle them where possible.

