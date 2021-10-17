Bianca Saunders SPRING 2022 Menswear Collection

Fashion designer Bianca Saunders is in the past years basking under the spotlight of the designer’s to watch both on lists created by relevant press but also the buyers community. This year Bianca Saunders and the buzz surrounding her work were crowned by a finalist position for the LVMH prize. Furthermore the young designer was selected by Alessandro Michele the Creative Director of Gucci as one of the few young designers to have a chance of selling their pieces on the much talked about Gucci Vault platform.

Saunders presented her Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection with a digital look-book. The Spring Summer 2022 menswear collection features 28 looks. The designer also teams up for her denim looks this time with ISKO Denim. A company known for the environmentally friendly recycled denim materials.

The collection goes from understated off white nuances to the powder blue and emerald greens as highlights of the looks inspired by traditional menswear summer classics. Saunders did not go for a live show this season, instead the collection was presented with the fashion week’s digital schedule.

Discover all the looks from Bianca Saunders Spring Summer 2022 collection in our gallery:

Photographer Djiby at Bienvenue

Creative Director/Designer Bianca Saunders

Stylist/Consultant: Karen Binns

Producer: Chiara Lafour

Casting Directo Naj Li

Makeyo Artist Joey Choy

Hair Stylist Yvonne Saunders