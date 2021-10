Actor Gong Jun, also known as Simon Gong, takes the cover story of T China Magazine‘s October 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Trunk Xu. In charge of styling was Xander Zhou, who for the session selected pieces from Louis Vuitton. Beauty is work of hair stylist Zhang Boxuan, and makeup artist Bingbing.

Photography © Trunk Xu for T China Magazine, discover more at – @tmagazinechina