Travel in Style: How to Plan a Romantic Holiday for Your Partner

Planning a romantic holiday for your partner isn’t a simple or straightforward undertaking. It takes plenty of knowledge regarding their preferences, as well as the ability to strategise to ensure that you are able to take advantage of the best prices and holiday deals on offer. Here is a handy guide to help you get it right.

Think Carefully About Destination

While all that really matters is that the two of you are together, it is always a good idea to carefully consider your partner and their likes and dislikes when choosing a destination for the surprise holiday.

Are they the type of person who loves to spend their holiday relaxing and unwinding underneath a palm tree on a sandy beach? Would they absolutely adore the opportunity to stay at an all-inclusive resort in Barbados? Or do they prefer to savour plenty of adventure in a bustling, exhilarating new land? These details will play into your final decision, as well as when it comes time to put together your itinerary.

In an effort to help you choose, here is a list of the top destinations to visit in 2020:

Paris, France : It’s the City of Love, after all.

: It’s the City of Love, after all. Barbados : It is a leading island and beach destination.

: It is a leading island and beach destination. The Seychelles : Known for its breathtaking views and beaches.

: Known for its breathtaking views and beaches. Bali : A classic honeymoon favourite, allowing for exploration into the best that Indonesia has to offer its tourists.

: A classic honeymoon favourite, allowing for exploration into the best that Indonesia has to offer its tourists. Mykonos : The ultimate choice for a chilled out holiday experience when you are both in need of some stress relief and ‘me time’.

: The ultimate choice for a chilled out holiday experience when you are both in need of some stress relief and ‘me time’. Namibia: Known for its endless desert and sizeable dunes, Namibia promises the finest in adventurous African experiences.

Choose Your Dates

Ask a mutual friend or one of your partner’s colleagues to provide you with some in-depth insight regarding their future plans, especially in terms of work commitments. You obviously don’t want to schedule the romantic getaway at the same time that your partner is working day and night to meet the deadlines for an important project, or is set to venture off on a business trip.

If you opt to plan the holiday far in advance, be sure to reveal the surprise with plenty of time to spare to allow your partner to make the necessary arrangements with their employer.

Plan Your Itinerary

A romantic getaway should always include lots of chances to spend quality time together and relax. However, it should also present the opportunity to try new things. Strive to put together an itinerary that is well balanced in terms of both leisure and activity. Set aside time to do as little as possible, along with a few days when adrenaline is the name of the game.

Pack

Make sure that you fill your luggage with all of the fashionable essentials to add lots of stylish flair to your experiences and adventures together. Think a tailored suit for those special candlelit dinners under the stars, and a classic beach hat to protect your skin on those days that you spend lazing around in the sunshine.

The Big Reveal

Whenever you intend to reveal the plans of your romantic getaway, it’s important that you do something memorable to make it all the more special. How about a creative ‘scavenger hunt’? Or placing the tickets underneath your partner’s pillow? There’s plenty of room to get creative here.

Now that you know how to get started, it’s time to make it all happen! Here’s to a hard-earned holiday that neither you nor your partner will forget.

