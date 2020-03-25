The Weeknd is the Cover Star of CR MEN Spring Summer 2020 Issue

Star boy The Weeknd takes the cover of CR MEN‘s tenth edition lensed by fashion photographer Davit Giorgadze. In charge of styling was Christian Stemmlerm with beauty from hair stylist Brooklyn Brand, and makeup artist Christine Nelli.
I spend most of my days alone now, I don’t like to leave my house too much. It’s a gift and a curse but it helps me give undivided attention to my work. I enjoy being a workaholic, I think, or I’m just addicted to it. Even when I’m not working I’m always somehow still working. It distracts from the loneliness, I guess. – The Weeknd for CR MEN
The Weeknd’s forth album titled After Hours was released on March 20, 2020.
