How to Keep Your Fashion Blog Fashionably High in the Rankings



Running a fashion blog is a great way to engage in your love of all things fashion, whilst making some money at the same time. The problem is that it’s such an attractive proposition that lots of people are doing it and the competition is tough. While you might have the eye for fashion, it takes some SEO skills to get your website ranking high in the search engines. Luckily though, your eye for detail is what’s needed to ensure you’re putting out the best content and giving yourself the greatest chance of reaching the zenith of the Google SERPs.

You’ve got the fashion aspect covered, but make sure you’re hitting the nail on the head when it comes to these important SEO points.

User Experience is Essential

We all want our websites to look amazing, but aesthetics have to be balanced out with functionality. The more things you have going on with a website, the more there is to go wrong, and this is something you must be aware of. User experience will have an impact on how your website ranks. If your pages are hard to navigate and don’t function properly, then people will leave your site, increasing your bounce rate and lowering your time-on-page. These are both metrics that Google tracks when deciding where your website should rank. Get a web host that offers great customer support like Krystal Hosting to help you iron out any technical issues quickly, and create a content plan to give your website structure.

Do Your Keyword Research

Nobody is saying you can’t write what you want, but if you’re going to write something, you might as well give it the best chance of ranking, and this means doing your keyword research. The difference between aiming for a keyword like “leopard print” vs. “leopard print winter pyjamas” could well be the difference between never ranking and dominating the first page of Google. Likewise, “leopard print winter pyjamas” may never get any queries, so it could be useless, but you won’t know unless you do your keyword research!

Be realistic with which keywords you go after, but at the same time, make sure to challenge yourself. Optimize for the right keywords, and you will give yourself a far better chance of ranking.



Combine Personality and Value

People get into writing fashions blogs because of their passion for the industry, so you’ve got to let that passion shine through. When you’re writing content for a big audience of people you don’t know, it’s easy to become a bit timid and forget to put your personality in there, but that’s exactly what people want to see. Use your knowledge and love for fashion to give your visitors the best content out there. Everyone loves good content – you love creating good content, your visitors love consuming good content, and Google loves sending people to good content, so it’s a win, win, win.

Be creative, be passionate, and give your visitors value.

Take an Interest in SEO

A big part of fashion is trends, and SEO is the same. What looked like the perfect outfit in 2005 probably doesn’t work in 2020, and what got you ranked in 2005 doesn’t necessarily get you ranked in 2020.

If you want your website to continue to rank well, it’s very helpful to take an interest in SEO developments and keep up with the latest trends. You don’t need to be the world’s number one expert, but as long as you take care of the basics, then you’ve got a great chance of ranking well.

Images by Robin Lefevre for MMSCENE