KUN Shines In The Latest Versace Mercury Sneaker Campaign

Versace Global Ambassador KUN steps out in style, showcasing the Versace Mercury sneakers. For this campaign KUN is captured through the lens of acclaimed photographer Jongha Park. As part of the campaign, fans can experience a unique fusion of fashion and music with an exclusive preview of KUN’s new track, “Afterglow,” available only at Versace.com.

After being named a global brand ambassador for Versace in May, KUN is taking the partnership to the next level with a collaborative single with the Italian luxury brand that highlights the Chinese pop star’s inspiration from the intersection of music and fashion. Set to debut in the campaign for Versace Mercury sneakers, “Afterglow” will be released globally in full this coming Friday, June 9. Like his previous hits on Billboard‘s China TME UNI Chart including 2022’s “Hug Me” and “TITLE” from last year, KUN immersed himself in the creative process for “Afterglow” by utilizing inspirations like patterns and cuts to deliver a blend of dark synthesizers and rock-inspired vocals. Working as a singer and actor since his teens, KUN has spent the last 10 years showcasing an evolution from a reality TV breakout and boy band member to a full-fledged solo superstar with several albums, overseas tours, and high-profile brand endorsements to his name. Currently, the C-pop star is collaborating with writers and producers in the U.S. to craft a globally focused music project with the upcoming “Afterglow” single release representing what he calls “a brand-new KUN sound.”

Versace’s new Mercury sneaker collection brings a touch of sci-fi futurism with three distinct designs: the M_VS_01, M_VS_02, and M_VS_03. Each sneaker showcases Versace’s commitment to pioneering artisanal techniques, featuring elements like shell-like roped uppers, hand-sewn rhinestone appliques, and artisanally knotted detailing. The M_VS_01 comes in sleek all-black and all-white colorways, while the M_VS_02 offers luxurious “Black-Silver” and “Dusty Pink-Silver” hues. The M_VS_03 stands out with a white-silver-gold base. All designs nod to Versace’s iconic past with rope details reminiscent of ’80s and ’90s ads, and EVA soles with the Greca pattern.