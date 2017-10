Check out MMSCENE Magazine’s upcoming issue teaser cover featuring model and breakthrough star Baron Hilton, captured by fashion photographer Matthew Lyn. For the teaser cover, Baron is wearing a turtleneck by Issey Miyake, shirt by Salvatore Ferragamo and blazer by John Varvatos.

Photographer Matthew Lyn

Stylist Tatiana Cinquino at Wilhelmina Artists NY

Model Barron Hilton

Grooming Luana Nicole