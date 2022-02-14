Discover MMSCENE Issue 37 “A Window To The World”

Welcome to MMSCENE magazine’s 37th print issue created with a celebration of timeless landmarks in mind with the help of promising new fresh faces front-lining our pages and a talented team behind the lens. One of the pleasures of editing this magazine is the opportunity to discover new talent, not only in front of the lens but also behind it as well.

Our striking cover story was shot in Rome, with backdrop of its timeless landmarks, photographer Bryan Torres and stylist Francisco Ugarte create a startling cinematic tale. Models Marvin Kivisalu and Alessio Reiti are stars of a neo-noir vampire fantasy with Rome itself taking an important role for our “Original Sin“. Marvin also takes the cover of MMSCENE 37. When it comes to fashion, Madrid is another perfect backdrop for our “A Window To The World” issue posing alongside Gleb Dykyi in a shoot by Miquel Cabello.

Elsewhere in the issue, our Model Citizen is Julio Taeno photographed in the showstopping Barcelona by Deid Garcia. Julio also sits down for an exclusive interview. Photographer Christian Rios contributes from L.A. timeless portraits with rising stars Brighton Reinhardt, Gabriel Jayne, Jaxon Rose, and Nick Kent. All four in addition to modeling also work on their music careers using the best of what Social Media platforms can offer. This LA squad talks to us about their favourite destinations and landmarks to remember.

In this issue I also have the honor to reunite with Lisa Ovadia, Men’s Board Director at FASHION Model Management in Milan, one of the most influential modeling agencies in Italy. Lisa and I talked for the first time three years ago for the first time. This time we reunite to talk about the changes we have witnessed in the modeling industry, the good and the bad the past three years of isolation have brought and the redefinition of what a perfect ‘male model’ is today.

In addition to Lisa I was happy to talk to another frontrunner in the Modeling Industry, Marco Cordes, the Director of the fast growing KULT Models. We talk about the legal obstacles agencies are facing when it comes to the travel restrictions, the longevity of a model career but also about Kult’s growth and branching into international markets. Marco and I also discuss Berlin Fashion Week and its future, but also the future of fashion weeks as an industry staple.

Finally, we are lucky to have a return of our Illustrator contributor Shibo Chen with his fantastic new view of the new collection in “Mondial“, a landmark inspired illustrated men’s fashion story.

Contributing Photographers Marc Shelly, Bryan Torres, Deid Garcia, Lisa Carletta, Miquel Cabello, Christian Rios

Contributing Stylists Francisco Ugarte, Arrate Ferech, Dinalva Barros, Ana Carolina and Daniela Paratore, Blake Hardy

Featured models: Hugh Mulligan (Malaki), Serge, Ciaran, Marvin Kivisalu, Alessio Reiti, Martina Troni, Umberto, Julio Taeno, Gleb Dykyi, Brighton Reinhardt, Gabriel Jayne, Jaxon Rose, Nick Kent

