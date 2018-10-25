Evergreen: Vito Basso Poses for MMSCENE Magazine
Fashion photographer Simon Cecere captured ‘Evergreen’ story featuring the handsome Vito Basso at Elite Paris for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s October 2018 edition.
In charge of styling was Calvin Nymon, who for the session selected pieces from Les Hommes, Atelier Neutre, Sero Paris, to name a few. Beauty is work of Virginie Lacoste.
Photographer SIMON CECERE
Stylist CALVIN NYMON
Hair & Makeup VIRGINIE LACOSTE
Model VITO BASSO at ELITE PARIS
