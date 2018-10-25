Evergreen: Vito Basso Poses for MMSCENE Magazine

Pin 220 Shares

Fashion photographer Simon Cecere captured ‘Evergreen’ story featuring the handsome Vito Basso at Elite Paris for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s October 2018 edition.

In charge of styling was Calvin Nymon, who for the session selected pieces from Les Hommes, Atelier Neutre, Sero Paris, to name a few. Beauty is work of Virginie Lacoste.

Discover more of the story below:



Photographer SIMON CECERE

Stylist CALVIN NYMON

Hair & Makeup VIRGINIE LACOSTE

Model VITO BASSO at ELITE PARIS

Get your copy in print or digital in MMSCENE shop.