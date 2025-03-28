Jordan Luka .77 Gets Official Reveal

Jordan Brand has unveiled official images of the Jordan Luka .77, a fresh performance model designed specifically with outdoor basketball in mind. Launching on April 8 alongside Luka Doncic’s signature Luka 4, the sneaker arrives in an eye-catching colorway dubbed “Black/Hyper Pink/Barely Green,” priced at a competitive $100 USD.

Initial speculation suggested the Luka .77 was intended solely as a lifestyle model, but Doncic himself recently cleared things up, wearing the shoe during warm-ups against the Milwaukee Bucks. His appearance confirmed the sneaker’s performance credentials, showcasing practical on-court technology like high-abrasion mesh construction and advanced cushioning.

Built to endure outdoor courts, the Luka .77 emphasizes stability and durability. Doncic’s IsoPlate, a notable feature from his signature models, provides crucial support, while full-length dual-density foam promises exceptional comfort and responsiveness. Additionally, the sneaker integrates Air Zoom cushioning, promising athletes reliable performance on harsher playing surfaces.

This sneaker release coincides strategically with Doncic’s new chapter on the Los Angeles Lakers, following a blockbuster trade that redefined the team’s playoff ambitions. As Doncic prepares for the upcoming postseason, the Luka .77 offers fans a taste of his bold style combined with genuine performance capabilities.

Moreover, the “Hyper Pink” color scheme offers an expressive alternative to traditional basketball footwear, pairing a predominantly black upper with vibrant pink details and subtle green accents. Seven additional colorways are reportedly lined up, ensuring fans will have multiple opportunities to find a Luka .77 that fits their individual aesthetic preferences.

The Jordan Luka .77 will debut through Nike and selected retailers on April 8, serving as an accessible yet high-quality sneaker just in time for playoff excitement. Combining performance innovation, and affordability, this model represents another dynamic milestone in Luka Doncic’s growing partnership with Jordan Brand.