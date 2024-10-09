MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Casual Friday by David Gannon

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, Eva Megannety presents a bold and visually striking fashion editorial, Casual Friday, that challenges the traditional boundaries of Wall Street office attire. Shot on film by photographer David Gannon, the high-fashion images exaggerate the article’s core concept—offering a daring reinterpretation of corporate wear. The editorial plays with oversized silhouettes, unconventional styling, and bold details that push the limits of what finance professionals can consider “appropriate.”

With model Nic Kim from New York Model Management, Casual Friday showcases a blend of structured finance aesthetics and forward-thinking fashion, capturing the tension between individuality and professionalism. In charge of hair was Marc Ballance, assisted by Mairead Clarke. The editorial brings high-fashion concepts to a world rooted in conformity, inviting readers to reconsider whether the classic suit-and-tie routine should persist in an ever-evolving industry

From Brat Summers’ to Demure At Work, Trends come and go, but the ‘finance-bro’ persona remains a staple on Wall Street. Is it time to shake things up with Finance Femme this Fall? Let’s be honest—the finance bros of Wall Street probably look at the fashionistas of Brooklyn and wonder, “what the hell are they wearing?” And that’s fair game, but here’s the difference: while industries like tech and media have embraced self-expression in the workplace, finance remains stuck in the same predictable office attire.

I’m not talking about wearing Birkenstocks with your slacks to Casual Fridays. This is’t about dressing more casual or comfortable. If anything, it’s about dressing up, adding style and flavor to everyday work-wear. Would it be a crime for a Morgan Stanley associate to swap out his stiff, black suit shoes for a pair of burgundy loafers? I’m talking about the shoes he bought the day before starting as an intern and will probably wear to his own wedding. Some people enjoy the rigidity of the uniform, and I’m not slamming office wear here—I’m simply offering some food for thought.

Take John F. Kennedy Jr.-style, brown on brown three-piece tailored suits, —not chinos, Lululemon vests, and sneakers. There’s a group of people in finance who keep their “work uniform” hanging in one corner of their wardrobe, ready for the daily grind, while the rest of their style comes out to play after hours. Is uniformity truly necessary in this field, or can we make room for individuality and actual style without sacrificing professionalism?

Sure, some might say finance demands a level of sophistication that simply doesn’t allow for deviation from the suit-and-tie routine. Clients expect a certain standard of professionalism when it comes to finance, business, or law. But does professionalism really have to mean monotony? Maybe the rigid uniform of Wall Street is here to stay, and maybe that’s okay. But would a vintage shirt, tailored pants, and a belt really hurt the office environment? Couldn’t a subtle change, like a rolled-up sleeve and a cardigan, or a green Bottega bag be permitted without causing the market to crash, again?

Casual Friday is about offering a fresh take on office attire, one that doesn’t demand we sacrifice individuality for professionalism. The finance world may never fully embrace fashion, but the real question is—what’s the harm in trying?

Text, Creative Direction and Styling Eva Megannety

Photography David Gannon

Hair Marc Ballance, assisted by Mairead Clarke

Model Nic Kim at New York Model Management