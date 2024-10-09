Diesel X Savage X Fenty Release Limited Edition Collection

Diesel and Savage X Fenty have announced their highly anticipated first collaboration, launching a limited-edition lingerie and apparel capsule collection. This bold partnership fuses the fearless, body-positive ethos of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty with Diesel’s iconic design language, reimagined by creative director Glenn Martens.

Inspired by Rihanna’s disruptive approach to fashion and lingerie, the Diesel X Savage X Fenty collection celebrates inclusivity and unapologetic self-love. The capsule includes lingerie, men’s and women’s underwear, and sleepwear, all crafted with Diesel’s signature aesthetic pillars: True Diesel, Denim, and Utility.

True Diesel features fishnet and foil prints in the brand’s signature red, while Denim introduces trompe l’oeil effects with flocked mesh and burnout velvet in bold colors. The Utility line highlights camouflage stretch lace and graffiti logo cotton poplin. The collection offers a wide range of silhouettes, from bustiers, string bikinis, and thigh-high stockings to underwear bras, briefs, tanks, and shorts, each adorned with a co-branded Diesel X Savage X Fenty logo.

The campaign, shot on the beaches of Tuscany, Italy, was envisioned by Glenn Martens and Rihanna, with photographer Salvatore Matarazzo and videographer Jacopo Farina capturing a diverse cast of real Italian locals. The imagery portrays a judgment-free celebration of body acceptance and confidence, showcasing individuals of all ages, body types, genders, and ethnicities in their Diesel X Savage X Fenty looks.

Available for purchase starting today, the limited-edition capsule is priced between £30 and £90 and can be found online at savagex.com and diesel.com.