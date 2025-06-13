Real Madrid and Louis Vuitton announce a long-term partnership to outfit the club’s football and basketball teams in formal and travel wardrobes. This project marks Louis Vuitton’s first time dressing an entire athletic roster, expanding its connection to global sports.

The collection, led by Pharrell Williams and the Louis Vuitton men’s studio, delivers a complete range of clothing, accessories, and travel pieces. Players will wear the looks during official appearances and while traveling for club duties, aligning with Louis Vuitton’s slogan: “Victory Travels in Louis Vuitton.”

Custom elements set this wardrobe apart. Tailored jackets and trousers include signature details such as a VVN leather patch with the Louis Vuitton name, stitched onto lapels and pocket backs. That same leather surfaces on travel trunks, linking the collection to Louis Vuitton’s long-standing design expertise. The luggage lineup includes familiar silhouettes like the Horizon 55, the Keepall, and the Christopher backpack. Each bag features the Monogram canvas, decorated with gold-and-white stripes and personalized “RM” initials. A leather charm in the club’s colors adds a final touch, crafted specifically for this collaboration and unavailable in retail stores.

Designers focused on construction and utility while maintaining the brand’s tailored aesthetic. Garments use advanced materials suited for comfort and structure, meeting the demands of frequent travel. Accessories round out the offering, from belts and embroidered caps to lightweight bags that suit both short trips and extended travel schedules.

Pharrell Williams describes the collaboration as a meeting of values. “Real Madrid stands for excellence and evolution – always pushing forward. That energy fuels what we do at Louis Vuitton. This wardrobe was made to move with that same spirit – pieces that travel with purpose, strength, and style,” he explains.

Real Madrid’s Institutional Relations Director, Emilio Butragueño, sees a direct connection between the two institutions. “We relentlessly pursue excellence as the path to remain at the top. That same philosophy defines a brand as iconic in the luxury industry as Louis Vuitton,” he notes, pointing to a mutual ambition to inspire beyond traditional boundaries.

Louis Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari ties the collaboration to both history and momentum. “We are proud to support a club whose history, marked by countless national and international victories, continues to inspire entire generations,” he says, reinforcing the alignment between performance and design.

Though the collection remains exclusive to the club’s athletes, shoppers can still explore similar pieces through Louis Vuitton’s existing product lines and the Mon Monogram personalization service, available in-store and online.